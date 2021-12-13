Govt making efforts to develop country on pattern of state of Madinah: Yawar Abbas

Punjab Minister for social welfare and bait ul maal Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking all possible steps to develop country on pattern of state of Madinah

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for social welfare and bait ul maal Yawar Abbas Bukhari on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was taking all possible steps to develop country on pattern of state of Madinah.

Addressing a ceremony of social welfare department here, he said the government had launched dozens of welfare projects including Ehsas programme in which welfare of common men had been put on priority.

Yawar Abbas said the government was introducing many schemes to impart technical skills to people so that they themselves could earn money and support their families. For this purpose, the government was also striving hard to provide maximum facilities to youth, transgenders and special persons.

The ceremony was also addressed by MPA Sabeen Gul, Director Social Welfare Muzammal Yar and many others persons from different NGOs.