UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Making Efforts To Eliminate COVID-19, Corruption From Society: Dr Firdous

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 09:13 PM

Govt making efforts to eliminate COVID-19, corruption from society: Dr Firdous

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that the number of coronavirus active cases across the province had reached to10,667

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Thursday that the number of coronavirus active cases across the province had reached to10,667.

In a statement issued here, she said that during last 24 hours, 31 patients of coronavirus had lost their lives.

In Punjab, yesterday 15,043 coronavirus tests were conducted, she added.

SACM said, "Precautionary measures are the best strategy against COVID-19." Dr Firdous said that incumbent government was determined to protect people from the lethal coronavirus besides financial problems.

The government was making efforts to eliminate COVID-19and corruption from the society, she said.

Related Topics

Corruption Chief Minister Punjab Firdous Ashiq Awan From Government Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa sends New Year greetings to world leaders

10 seconds ago

Lahore High Court dismisses petitions for MDCAT pa ..

3 minutes ago

Sarsabz Pakistan U-19 Polo Cup : Day 3

3 minutes ago

Dogar ensures support for NMU development projects ..

5 minutes ago

DIGP for stringent arrangements to prevent new yea ..

5 minutes ago

Arshad Munir posted as JS, Information & Broadcast ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.