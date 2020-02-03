UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Making Efforts To End Harassment Against Women At Workplace: Shehla Raza

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 09:29 PM

Govt making efforts to end harassment against women at workplace: Shehla Raza

Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza Monday said the government was making all out efforts to end harassment against women at workplace and inquiry committees had been constituted in the departments to provide protection to working women

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza Monday said the government was making all out efforts to end harassment against women at workplace and inquiry committees had been constituted in the departments to provide protection to working women.

She was addressing a seminar titled "Harassment against women at workplace" organized by the office of the Ombudsman, the Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace, at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro.

Provincial Minister said the objective of the office of the Ombudsman, the protection against Harassment of women at workplace, was to provide congenial atmosphere to women so that they could discharge their responsibilities without any fear for the social and economic development of Pakistan.

The harassment of women is an unforgivable offence and those involved in it would face stern action, Shehla Raza added.

The Provincial Ombudsman, Justice Shahnawaz Tairque said no one would be allowed to harass women at workplace as laws are there to protect them.

He said it was the responsibility of his office to provide harassment free atmosphere to women in government as well as private institutions.

The Member Sindh Assembly Hina Dastagir said it was only with women's full inclusion that society in general, will progress and collectively move towards sustainable and inclusive social development agenda.

She said we should give respect to our sisters, daughters and mothers so that they could play role in the development of our country.

Professor Arfana Begum Mallah, Prof. Ammar Sindhu, Prof. Sohail Ahmed Almani, Ms. Anisa Walliaullah and others also spoke on the occasion.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Shehla Raza Progress Jamshoro Sohail Ahmed Women All Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to cultivate 14 million mangrove seedlin ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to cultivate 14 million mangrove seedlin ..

16 minutes ago

DAE signs new US$300 million financing facility wi ..

16 minutes ago

DAE signs new US$300 million financing facility wi ..

16 minutes ago

Imdaad reaffirms commitment to UAE Vision 2021 Nat ..

16 minutes ago

Imdaad reaffirms commitment to UAE Vision 2021 Nat ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.