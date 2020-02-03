Govt making efforts to end harassment against women at workplace: Shehla Raza

Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza Monday said the government was making all out efforts to end harassment against women at workplace and inquiry committees had been constituted in the departments to provide protection to working women

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza Monday said the government was making all out efforts to end harassment against women at workplace and inquiry committees had been constituted in the departments to provide protection to working women.

She was addressing a seminar titled "Harassment against women at workplace" organized by the office of the Ombudsman, the Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace, at Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Jamshoro.

Provincial Minister said the objective of the office of the Ombudsman, the protection against Harassment of women at workplace, was to provide congenial atmosphere to women so that they could discharge their responsibilities without any fear for the social and economic development of Pakistan.

The harassment of women is an unforgivable offence and those involved in it would face stern action, Shehla Raza added.

The Provincial Ombudsman, Justice Shahnawaz Tairque said no one would be allowed to harass women at workplace as laws are there to protect them.

He said it was the responsibility of his office to provide harassment free atmosphere to women in government as well as private institutions.

The Member Sindh Assembly Hina Dastagir said it was only with women's full inclusion that society in general, will progress and collectively move towards sustainable and inclusive social development agenda.

She said we should give respect to our sisters, daughters and mothers so that they could play role in the development of our country.

Professor Arfana Begum Mallah, Prof. Ammar Sindhu, Prof. Sohail Ahmed Almani, Ms. Anisa Walliaullah and others also spoke on the occasion.