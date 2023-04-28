Govt making efforts to enforce uniform education curriculum: MPA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs (MPA) Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Friday apprised the National Assembly (NA) that the government was making all-out efforts to enforce uniform education curriculum across the country besides adopting urdu as an official language gradually.

Replying to various questions during the Question Hour session, he said that after the 18th amendment, education was a devolved subject to the provinces and the provincial governments were autonomous.

However, the federal government was making all-out efforts to implement a uniform syllabus with the collaboration of the provinces, he added.

To another question, he replied that the Chairman (and Members) Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) were retired persons who were appointed by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister (PM) in terms of Section 3 of the FPSC Ordinance, 1977.

In terms of Section 3(4) of the FPSC Ordinance. 1977, all such appointments were made from amongst retired Civil Servants of BS-21 and above, retired Judges from Higher Judiciary and retired officers of Armed Forces not below the rank of Major General /equivalent, he added.

To a question, the minister said appointment of chairman FPSC was under consideration.