UrduPoint.com

Govt Making Efforts To Enforce Uniform Education Curriculum: MPA

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Govt making efforts to enforce uniform education curriculum: MPA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs (MPA) Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Friday apprised the National Assembly (NA) that the government was making all-out efforts to enforce uniform education curriculum across the country besides adopting urdu as an official language gradually.

Replying to various questions during the Question Hour session, he said that after the 18th amendment, education was a devolved subject to the provinces and the provincial governments were autonomous.

However, the federal government was making all-out efforts to implement a uniform syllabus with the collaboration of the provinces, he added.

To another question, he replied that the Chairman (and Members) Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) were retired persons who were appointed by the President on the advice of the Prime Minister (PM) in terms of Section 3 of the FPSC Ordinance, 1977.

In terms of Section 3(4) of the FPSC Ordinance. 1977, all such appointments were made from amongst retired Civil Servants of BS-21 and above, retired Judges from Higher Judiciary and retired officers of Armed Forces not below the rank of Major General /equivalent, he added.

To a question, the minister said appointment of chairman FPSC was under consideration.

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister Education All From Government Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC)

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches vaccine awareness campaign on ‘Wo ..

MoHAP launches vaccine awareness campaign on ‘World Immunisation Week’

2 hours ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi secures bail in corruption ..

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi secures bail in corruption case

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC for bail plea in seditio ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC for bail plea in sedition case

4 hours ago
 Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant centu ..

Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant century against New Zealand

4 hours ago
 First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan ..

First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan arrive in Karachi

5 hours ago
 Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stab ..

Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stability in S. Asia

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.