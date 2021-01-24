Govt making efforts to enroll out-of-school children: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Sunday said that millions of children were out-of-school in Pakistan and the government was making all-out efforts for their enrollment.

In a message on the eve of International Education Day being observed on January 24 across the globe including Pakistan, he said education is base of the development and prosperity of the country.

He further said that it was the right of each child to have equal opportunities and facilities of education.

The government, he said, was making all-out efforts to provide basic education to each and every child.

The minister said millions of children were still out-of-school, adding it was the responsibility of the government to bring them to educational institutions on priority basis.

He said that the government was utilising all resources to minimise educational loss of students during epidemic.

He said it was the national duty to provide education to the youth, and urged all stakeholders to play their vital role in that regard.