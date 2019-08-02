UrduPoint.com
Govt Making Efforts To Ensure Good Governance: PTI Information Secretary

Fri 02nd August 2019 | 08:50 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Ahmed Jawad on Friday said the federal government was making efforts to ensure good governance on the patron of Riast-e-Madina under the leader of Prime Minister Imran Khan

According to press release issued by PTI Central Media Department, he said the federal government was planning to formulate a comprehensive outreach program for persons with disabilities.

He said earlier persons with disabilities and senior citizens were never given much attention.

He said the country's economy was wasted on projects to get cheap popularity.

He said the government was making efforts to provide maximum relief to poor segment of the society.

He said it was the right decision to facilitate persons with disabilities, which would make movement of disable persons easy.

