Govt making efforts to ensure sugar sale at fixed price

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday directed the price control committee and provincial administration to continue steps for stabilizing the sugar prices besides taking stern action against those who sell sugar at exorbitant rates.

The CM directed the administrative officials to visit markets to monitor sugar prices while continuing crackdown against hoarders, says a news release.

The government was taking every step to ensure availability, as well as the sale of sugar at a fixed rate, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that safeguarding the rights of consumers was the responsibility of government.

The exploitation of common man wouldn't be tolerated and every step was being taken to curb the mafia, he maintained and added that an unjustified increase in sugar price won't be allowed.

He further directed the industries, food and agriculture departments to make coordinated efforts to stop the unjustified increase in sugar prices.

Unjustified increase and hoarding won't be tolerated by the government as there was no shortageof sugar and ample reserves were available in the province, he added.