Govt making efforts to extend maximum facilities to masses: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2023 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria has said the current caretaker government was making efforts to extend maximum facilities to the masses.

He stated this during a meeting with Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Nisar Ahmad here in Commissioner's Office wherein they discussed in detail the issues being faced by the people of the region.

During the meeting, the commissioner briefed the provincial minister about the steps being taken for resolving public issues.

The minister said the performance of government departments should be further improved so that the benefits should reach to the people.

The commissioner informed that the process of free flour distribution was underway in different Tehsils of Dera Ismail Khan, adding, three flour bags of 10 kg each were being provided to every deserving person without any discrimination.

He said the process of free flour distribution would also be started in D.I.Khan Tehsil soon.

The commissioner said steps were also being taken for repairing the chashma right bank canal (CRBC) which was damaged during the last year's flooding in the area.

He said the tenders have been issued for this and repairing work would be started soon.

The commissioner told the provincial minister that in order to provide a clean environment to the citizens, the streets and roads were being cleaned besides cleaning the drainage channels.

Similarly, the benefits of other facilities provided by the government were being extended to the people.

He said "the improvement in performance of government departments was our priority."