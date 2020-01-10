UrduPoint.com
Govt Making Efforts To Facilitate Minorities: Ijaz Alam

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 11:06 PM

Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Friday said the Punjab government was making all-out efforts to remove sense of deprivation and alienation among minorities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine on Friday said the Punjab government was making all-out efforts to remove sense of deprivation and alienation among minorities.

He said this in a meeting with the delegation of minority students led by Professor Dr Christy Muneer, here.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was endeavouring to provide state of the art educational facilities to intelligent youth of minorities, he added.

During the meeting, issues regarding scholarships for minority students also came under discussion.

Dr Christy Muneer acknowledged the efforts of the PTI government for the students of minorities and said that minorities were playing a pivotal role in the progress of the country and their talented students were serving the country in every sphere of life.

The minister said, "Incumbent government is committed to ensure basic rights of our citizens in pursuance to our constitution."

