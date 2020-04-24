Govt making efforts to facilitate people, relax lockdown: KP Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Ali Yousafzai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KP Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has said that the provincial government was making all-out efforts for facilitation of the people and relaxation in lockdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :KP Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has said that the provincial government was making all-out efforts for facilitation of the people and relaxation in lockdown.

He was speaking during his visit to Chakesar Hospital, Quarantine Centres and Isolation Wards in his home district Shangla, said an official handout issued here Friday.

During the visit, the provincial minister reviewed arrangements made for the prevention of coronavirus and treatment of the infected persons.

PTI workers Waqar Ahmad Khan, Sadeed-ur-Rehman, Akhtar Ali Chitan, Haji Luqman, Nawaz Khan and Zahoor Ahmad were also present on the occasion.

Medical Superintendent (MS) gave him detailed briefing regarding facilities available in quarantine and isolation wards of the hospital.

The provincial minister urged upon the people for adherence to precautionary measures against coronavirus and adoption of social distancing by avoiding unnecessary movements. He called for the implementation of the guidelines announced by the government in this regard.

He said that after reaching Peshawar he will meet Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra to brief them about deficiency of basic facilities in the hospitals of the district.

He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for gifting Rescue 1122 service to Shangla at this critical juncture and said that era of progress and development had begun and with the support of the people will turn Shangla into a model district.

The minister said that the profession of the poor people of the district is labour and in search of employment they have to go to other districts and provinces to earn livelihood for their families.

He said that the district has big potential for tourism and minimum focus and development can turn it into a hub of tourism. He said that the whole world is in the grip of the pandemic of coronavirus and even developed countries are its worst victims.

However, he said that due to best strategy and timely decisions taken by the Prime Minister Imran Khan and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the situation is under control in the whole country and as well as in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that it was the blessing of Allah Almighty that Pakistan has a honest, brave and strong nerved leader like Imran Khan, who during the current situation is thinking for the poor.

He urged upon the resourceful people to take care of poor around them and extend them maximum support during the holy month of Ramazan.

Shaukat Yousafzai paid tributes to doctors, paramedics, police and efforts of the district administration in efforts for the treatment of the infected patients and prevention of the virus. He termed them as national heroes and said that the nation will never forget their bravery and courage.

He said that they have pride over doctors, paramedics, military, police and district administration that despite lack of resources are struggling at the frontline for saving the lives of the people.