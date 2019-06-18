Govt making efforts to facilitate Pilgrims: Ghulam Sarwar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) government will facilitate Hujjaj at all levels.

In his statement, Minister said, it was prime responsibility of Federal and provincial government to ensure protection and necessary facilities for pilgrims in the country.

Under the program, Pakistani pilgrims will go through customs and immigration process at Pakistani airports before leaving for Hajj.

The Aviation Division is taking steps to make 'Road to Makkah' project a success, he assured, a private news channel reported.

He said the Division has identified five airports in the country where Aab-e-Zam Zam will be stored for distribution among Hujjaj on their return to the country.

He said these airports include Islamabad, Quetta, Faisalabad, Sukkur and Rahim Yar Khan.

This year 200,000 Pakistanis would perform Hajj including 117,000 through government scheme and 83,000 through the private scheme.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered the concerned authorities for foolproof arrangements for the Pakistanis, who are going to perform religious ritual of Hajj.