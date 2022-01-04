Govt making efforts to facilitate pilgrims: Hasaan Khawar

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab for Information and Spokesperson Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar Tuesday said that the government was making every effort to felicitate pilgrims visiting Pakistan so that they could spend a memorable time here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab for Information and Spokesperson Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar Tuesday said that the government was making every effort to felicitate pilgrims visiting Pakistan so that they could spend a memorable time here.

Talking to the media at Wagah border crossing on the occasion of the return of 159 Hindu pilgrims from India on a four-day pilgrimage, he said that visit to one's religious places is a very important day for any human being.

Member National Assembly and Chairman Pakistan Hindu Council Ramesh Kumar was also present.

Hasaan Khawar said that the main purpose of such initiatives was to promote religious tolerance between the people of the two countries. He added that all religious places including temples, mosques, gurdwaras and monasteries were revered by all Muslim. The Punjab government was providing roads and other facilities for easy access to all religious places.

Hasaan Khawar said that Punjab government was pursuing the policy of promoting religious tourism in the province as per vision of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

"We are committed to attracting tourists from all over the world to be our ambassadors." He said that the Kartarpur corridor was a game changer project of the present government, adding that exchange of such delegations would promote goodwill between the two countries.

On the occasion, Chairman Pakistan Hindu Council Ramesh Kumar said "We should not stop dreaming of increasing mutual love between the two neighboring countries. Reconstruction of four major temples of the Hindu community was a very welcoming step taken by the government, he added. By the end of January, a delegation of 170 people would be taken to Delhi and Ajmer from Pakistan, he informed.

Ramesh Kumar said "We want India and Pakistan to have fraternal relations like those between the United States and Canada."Hindu yatrees also thanked the Pakistani government for ensuring extraordinary arrangements.