UrduPoint.com

Govt Making Efforts To Facilitate Pilgrims: Hasaan Khawar

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2022 | 07:51 PM

Govt making efforts to facilitate pilgrims: Hasaan Khawar

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab for Information and Spokesperson Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar Tuesday said that the government was making every effort to felicitate pilgrims visiting Pakistan so that they could spend a memorable time here

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab for Information and Spokesperson Punjab Government Hasaan Khawar Tuesday said that the government was making every effort to felicitate pilgrims visiting Pakistan so that they could spend a memorable time here.

Talking to the media at Wagah border crossing on the occasion of the return of 159 Hindu pilgrims from India on a four-day pilgrimage, he said that visit to one's religious places is a very important day for any human being.

Member National Assembly and Chairman Pakistan Hindu Council Ramesh Kumar was also present.

Hasaan Khawar said that the main purpose of such initiatives was to promote religious tolerance between the people of the two countries. He added that all religious places including temples, mosques, gurdwaras and monasteries were revered by all Muslim. The Punjab government was providing roads and other facilities for easy access to all religious places.

Hasaan Khawar said that Punjab government was pursuing the policy of promoting religious tourism in the province as per vision of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

"We are committed to attracting tourists from all over the world to be our ambassadors." He said that the Kartarpur corridor was a game changer project of the present government, adding that exchange of such delegations would promote goodwill between the two countries.

On the occasion, Chairman Pakistan Hindu Council Ramesh Kumar said "We should not stop dreaming of increasing mutual love between the two neighboring countries. Reconstruction of four major temples of the Hindu community was a very welcoming step taken by the government, he added. By the end of January, a delegation of 170 people would be taken to Delhi and Ajmer from Pakistan, he informed.

Ramesh Kumar said "We want India and Pakistan to have fraternal relations like those between the United States and Canada."Hindu yatrees also thanked the Pakistani government for ensuring extraordinary arrangements.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Delhi National Assembly Chief Minister World Exchange Government Of Punjab Punjab Canada Visit Ajmer United States Wagah January Border Muslim Media All From Government Usman Buzdar Love Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Water Board declares emergency in view of expected ..

Water Board declares emergency in view of expected rain

1 minute ago
 KP govt declares three tourists' spots as ITZs

KP govt declares three tourists' spots as ITZs

1 minute ago
 Two accused arrested

Two accused arrested

1 minute ago
 Eighteen Dead From Omicron in Denmark - Reports

Eighteen Dead From Omicron in Denmark - Reports

1 minute ago
 Demonstrators appointed in GKMC

Demonstrators appointed in GKMC

1 minute ago
 Winter light rain in Larkana and other areas

Winter light rain in Larkana and other areas

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.