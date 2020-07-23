UrduPoint.com
Govt Making Efforts To Fully Resume Medical Facilities In NIRM: NA Told

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Nausheen Hamid on Thursday informed the National Assembly that the government was making efforts to fully restore medical facilities in the National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM).

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding maltreatment by new administration of National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM), she said that during COVID-19 outbreak the hospital was asked to treat the patients of the deadly coronavirus only.

She informed the house that the hospital was specialized in treating the disabled children and doing orthopedic surgeries of the poor people.

She said due to efforts of MNAs, the hospital had been asked to start its original functioning and not to treat COVID-19 patients.

However, she said, the hospital still had not started operating fully due to absence of some medical facilities.

Parliamentary Secretary said that the surgeries had been started in the hospital in limited numbers.

The chair referred the hospital issue to concerned committee for deliberation.

