Govt making efforts to get country out of economic challenges: Qamar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Commerce, Syed Naveed Qamar said on Sunday that the country was facing a challenging economic situation but through austerity and better use of resources, the government would overcome it.

Talking to a private news channel, he said increase in exports was necessary for economic growth.

Regarding the IMF, he stated that talks with them were in process and necessary steps were being taken to revive the IMF programme.

Replying to a question regarding elections, the minister said all the political parties should develop a consensus about it as holding of general elections in accordance with the Constitution are in the better interest of the country.