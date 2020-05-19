UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Making Efforts To Help Lessen Burden Of Poor Families: Sania Nishtar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 10:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr Sania Nishtar on Tuesday said the government was making efforts to help lessen burden of poverty stricken families living in different parts of the country.

Despite economic crunch and meager resources, the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was disbursing an amount of Rs12,000 among most deserving families, she stated while talking to ptv.

She said under Ehsaas programme, the poor families were receiving handsome amount to purchas daily use items for their children.

To a question, she said due to the lockdown, people such as drivers, tailors, housemaid and other low paid workers had lost the jobs and had mo other means of earning. She said keeping in view the condition of the poor segment of society, the government had allocated huge funds to help them.

Sania said we need to have a proper data of the poor so that transparency could be ensured at all phases while distributing funds.

She said Ehsaas Emergency Cash disbursal programme had been launched to mitigate the sufferings ofthose who had lost their jobs.

