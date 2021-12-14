UrduPoint.com

Govt Making Efforts To Improve Education Quality In Balochistan: Shaukat Ali

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Controller Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BBISE) Quetta Prof. Shaukat Ali Sarpra Tuesday said that provincial government was striving to improve quality education for the betterment of the students' future.

He said all available resources were being utilized to address students' problems in their respective areas with an aim to achieve target of quality education. He expressed these views while talking to students who visited board office from different areas of Balochistan.

The Controller also listened the issues of students and gave instruction to the administration of the board to address legal problems on immediately basis.

Prof. Shaukat Ali Sarpra said copy culture was damaging the students' future saying the government was leaving no stone unturned to eradicate this scourge imitating system which was pushing the new generation into the darkness of ignorance.

"We must all work together to save the children from imitation, he said adding children passed by copying, never succeed in practical life," He said only those nations in the world were making progress who had made education their weapon.

He said that strict monitoring measures were being taken for matriculation examination to eliminate copy culture and special monitoring teams would be formed for this purpose, who could visit the examination centers from time to time.

He said children should also acquire knowledge with enthusiasm saying that in the future, these children are to take care of the future of the country. We are trying to adorn the coming generations with the ornaments of modern education.

