Govt making efforts to improve tourism, culture sectors: Advisor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Advisor to the Caretaker Chief Minister on Tourism, Culture and Archeology Zafar Mahmood has said that the caretaker government was making further improvements in the process of promoting tourism, culture and highlighting civilization in the country. The business community and the people should come forward to promote tourism and increase the pleasant environment, he said.

He was talking to a delegation of the business community here Sunday. The delegation appreciated the performance of the caretaker government and the Tourism Department in addressing the problems of the business community in tourist destinations, provision of basic facilities to tourists, various construction and repair of roads at tourist places, resolving the traffic problems and encroachments on the road.

The construction of parking lots were also highlighted in detail during the meeting.

The Adviser, while assuring to solve the legitimate problems and demands of the business community, said that the caretaker government was trying to further promote tourism and provide modern facilities to the tourists and special measures would be taken so that more and more tourists can visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and people here would also be economically stable.