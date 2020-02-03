Govt making efforts to increase forest cover by 8 percent: Zartaj Gul Wazir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir on Monday said that government making all out efforts to increase the forest cover of the country from 5.1to 8 percent of the total land.

Speaking on the Motion in the Senate, the minister said that by increasing the forest cover the air quality would improve and smog issue would also be addressed.

She said the present government has launched 10 billion tree tsunami project to increase the green cover of the country which is dire need and our future generation would take benefit from this project.

She said 8000 people would get direct job opportunities while 5 millions would get this opportunity indirectly.

She said it was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to launch this project.