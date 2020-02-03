UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Making Efforts To Increase Forest Cover By 8 Percent: Zartaj Gul Wazir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 09:35 PM

Govt making efforts to increase forest cover by 8 percent: Zartaj Gul Wazir

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir on Monday said that government making all out efforts to increase the forest cover of the country from 5.1to 8 percent of the total land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir on Monday said that government making all out efforts to increase the forest cover of the country from 5.1to 8 percent of the total land.

Speaking on the Motion in the Senate, the minister said that by increasing the forest cover the air quality would improve and smog issue would also be addressed.

She said the present government has launched 10 billion tree tsunami project to increase the green cover of the country which is dire need and our future generation would take benefit from this project.

She said 8000 people would get direct job opportunities while 5 millions would get this opportunity indirectly.

She said it was the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to launch this project.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Senate Tsunami Prime Minister Job All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to cultivate 14 million mangrove seedlin ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to cultivate 14 million mangrove seedlin ..

26 minutes ago

DAE signs new US$300 million financing facility wi ..

26 minutes ago

DAE signs new US$300 million financing facility wi ..

26 minutes ago

Imdaad reaffirms commitment to UAE Vision 2021 Nat ..

26 minutes ago

Imdaad reaffirms commitment to UAE Vision 2021 Nat ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.