Govt. making efforts to increase sunflower cultivation; providing Rs 5,000 per acre subsidy

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Government under the Prime Minister's Agricultural Emergency Program, is making efforts to increase sunflower (oilseed) cultivation in the province and providing subsidy amounting to Rs 5,000 per acre to the registered farmers.

According to a spokesman, the agriculture department had announced a scheme for cultivation of the sunflower and the registered farmers were being given subsidy for 10 acres land.

He informed that the Punjab Government in collaboration with All Pakistan Solvent Extractors' Association (APSEA) would ensure purchase of the grain yield of sunflower and advised the unregistered farmers to contact Punjab Agriculture Departments' office for registration.

To a question the spokesman informed that every year, Pakistan spends billion of Dollars on the import of crude edible oils and oilseeds.

Increased local production of oilseed crops and the improved working of the domestic edible oil refining industry can help reduce this huge import bill, he added.

He said, all out efforts were being made to decrease its import and increase local production.

The cultivation of the sunflower would help increase income of the growers and save the country's precious foreign exchange, being spent to purchase edible oilfrom international market.

He said, the interested farmers can contact Punjab Agriculture Department through Helpline 0800-15000 and 0800-29000.