Govt making efforts to make country a true Islamic welfare state: Noor-ul-Haq Qadri

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Wednesday said PTI government was making concerted efforts to make the country a true Islamic welfare state on the pattern of Riasat-e-Madina.

Addressing the concluding session of Rehmat-ul-Aalameen at Aastana-e-Alyia Chishtia Dag Ismail Khel in Nowshera district, he said some elements were doing baseless propaganda against the government, which could not think of amending the Tahafuz-e-Namoos-e- Risalat Act.

He said the preachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) were a beacon of light for the Muslims across the world who could not tolerate any disrespect to Him.

"We believe in the last Prophethood and protection of Islamic values," he added.