Govt making efforts to overcome COVID-19: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz on Monday said the government was doing its best to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The developed nations despite having all medical resources, could not control the deadly virus, he told a private news channel.

Defending the present leadership stance over smart lockdown policy, he said Pakistan's economy and other infrastructure could not afford complete lockdown.

Shibli Faraz said Sindh government had tried to enforce complete lockdown in Karachi but the people came out against it. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was well aware of the poverty level and economic condition of the country.

He said all policies and decisions were being taken keeping in view the condition of the daily wage earners and labourers.

The minister said smart lockdown option as adopted by the Federal government had been acknowledged by the world leaders. Round the clock efforts were being made to steer the country out of the existing challenges, he added.

About Pakistan Muslim League-N's claim of establishing modern hospitals in the country, he said the leaders of PML-N, should not go abroad for medical treatment if the country had excellent medical facilities.

To a question about the role of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), he said, the leaders of previous regimes including Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif had pushed the country on back footing.

Shibli Faraz stated, the government was not playing political gimmicks with Sharif's family. He said, in fact, the opposition parties, were playing politics over coronavirus and government's relief activities.

He appreciated the incumbent government for taking timely decision regarding deadly virus. He claimed that due to timely steps taken by the PTI government, the death rate in Pakistan was much lower as compared to the cases in Europe.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal, Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), said that civil administration was in touch with authorities concerned of Bahria Town Phase VIII, where a few coronavirus cases were recently reported.

He assured that all necessary measures were being taken for safety and security of the people living there.