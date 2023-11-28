Govt making efforts to promote culture, tourism of KP: Minister

Provincial Minister for Information and Tourism, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel here Tuesday stated that the government was making incessant efforts to promote culture, tourism and project the natural beauty of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Provincial Minister for Information and Tourism, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel here Tuesday stated that the government was making incessant efforts to promote culture, tourism and project the natural beauty of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He added that the day is not far when tourists from around the world would visit KP to witness its beauty throughout the year.

He addressed a painting exhibition, culture showcase, and art display organized by the Department of Art and Design at the University of Peshawar in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) for students of merged districts, providing opportunities to showcase their work.

The event was inaugurated by Caretaker Minister for Tourism, Barrister Syed Feroze Jamal Shah Kakahel, along with Minister for Finance, Ahmad Rasool Bangash, senior artist Jehanzaib Malik, Head of the Art and Design Department, Dr. Imrana Ayaz, Manager Events Haseena Shaukat, Manager Culture, Hamayoon Khan and Deputy Manager Visual Arts and Craft Tehsin Ullah also attended the event.

Minister for Tourism, Syed Feroze Jamal Shah Kakahel, appreciated the work and efforts of the students and faculty members.

He emphasized the importance of promoting culture and ensuring that new opportunities and exposure platforms are regularly provided to students.

He highlighted the cultural diversity of KP, including merged districts and said that they would welcome tourists visiting KP to see its rich heritage and associated culture.

He added that the university aims to expand the dynamics of linkages for the benefit of the students and praised the KP Culture and Tourism Authority for collaborating to encourage the students work.

The exhibition was held at Nishtar Hall, Peshawar and aimed to promote female artists from KP, encouraging them to explore new opportunities in their respective fields and showcase their talents.

The exhibition was attended by a large number of university students and visitors, including professionals, who expressed deep interest in the hard work of the students and acknowledged their level of professional expertise.

The students displayed a wide range of artwork, including paintings, cultural showcases, and art displays.

The students expressed their gratitude to the KPCTA for organizing the event, mentioning that such events would help them showcase their skills and provide opportunities to collaborate with students from other universities.

Caretaker minister also distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates among the students.

Sara Hazibullah got first prize of Rs. 15000, Anosha Wazir second prize of Rs. 10000 while Alishba Hassan stood third and received Rs. 5000.