Govt Making Efforts To Promote Forestry In Region: Usman Mehsud

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 07:20 PM

Deputy Commissioner Usman Mehsud said on Saturday that the government was making all out efforts to promote forestry in the region

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Usman Mehsud said on Saturday that the government was making all out efforts to promote forestry in the region.

He was addressing a distribution ceremony of free saplings to the locals by the local forest department here.

MPA Sirajuddin Khan, elders, farmers and officials of the district administration and forest department attended the ceremony.

The DC said the Federal and provincial governments were committed to promote forestry in the tribal districts as forestry was vital for the socio economic development of the region.

He termed the forestry the backbone of the local people economy as large numbers of residents have associated with forestry.

The DC appreciated the forest department for its scheme to provide free of cost saplings to local community, adding the scheme would help to further promote forestry in the region.

The ceremony was also addressed by Divisional Forest Officer ( DFO) Hayat Ali and informed the participants about the importance of the scheme.

He told that the scheme was a part of the federal government's sponsored '10 billion Tree Tsunami Project'. Under the scheme, the DFO said total one million plants would be planted in Bajaur during the spring plantation drive.

He said 500,000 plants were being given to the farmers free of cost while the same number of plants would be planted by the forest department.

The ceremony was also addressed by MPA Sirajuddin Khan, who appreciated the scheme.

He asked the formers to play their due role in promotion of forestry in the region by planting more and more plants.

