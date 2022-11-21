Govt making efforts to promote Iqbal' s philosophy as part of national curriculum in schools: Dr Nisar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Member National Assembly Dr. Nisar Ahmed Cheema on Monday said that the government was committed to promoting the messages of national poet Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal among youth and making efforts to include them in the national curriculum.

Talking in an interview with ptv news, he stressed that the young generation should seek guidance from Allama Iqbal' s philosophy and set their line of action to mold Pakistan into a bright and prosperous country.

He also stressed upon the media to play an active role in promoting harmony and brotherhood in society and by starting special programs relating to Iqbal's life and philosophy for the awareness of youth.

He said Pakistan's youth could compete with the youth of any country in creativity, productivity, and skills learning with the thoughts of Iqbal.

He said Allama Iqbal had not only awakened the Muslims of the subcontinent for launching a struggle for a separate country but had also led a creative role as a leader of Muslim nation.

Iqbal's poetry had deeply influenced the Islamic world and the nation is proud of it, he said, adding, Allama Iqbal gave a lesson of consistent struggle in the face of challenges of life.

"We as a nation can achieve a respectable place among the comity of nations by understanding the concept of "Shaheen" and philosophy of "Khudi (self)" enunciated in the works of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and adopting the same in practical life, he stressed.

He urged the youth to re-align their lives according to the philosophy of the great poet-philosopher to achieve the objectives of an educated, civilized and developed nation.

Replying to a question, he said that the government was doing its sincere efforts to promote the philosophy of Iqbal among youth and PM Shahbaz Sharif had constituted a special committee for the promotion of Iqbal's message for youth.

He said a high-level committee would continue highlighting the work of the national poet at every forum and would focus to add Iqbal's philosophy to the national education curriculum.

He also appreciated Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for the announcement of November 9 as a public Iqbal day holiday.