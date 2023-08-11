Open Menu

Govt Making Efforts To Protect Minority's Rights; Commissioner

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2023 | 07:33 PM

Govt making efforts to protect minority's rights; Commissioner

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha on Friday said that the government was making all-out efforts to promote religious tolerance and interfaith harmony

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha on Friday said that the government was making all-out efforts to promote religious tolerance and interfaith harmony.

Addressing the participants of the event organised in connection with the "National Day of Minorities" at the Municipal Corporation office, he said that religious scholars should demonstrate unity to strengthen the country.

Chatta said that the white colour in our flag indicates the rights of minorities and being an Islamic country, it is our duty to protect the lives and property of minorities for which, every member of the society must play his role.

The Commissioner said all Deputy Commissioners of the division had been directed to organize the same events at the district level.

On August 14, there will be a big event for the division and district in the office of Commissioner Rawalpindi, in which minorities have also been invited for special representation, he said and added that the government was striving to ensure all the facilities including education, health, security, entertainment and equal employment opportunities to the people belonging to the minority community.

However, along with government initiatives, scholars of all schools of thought must play an active role.

"They should teach religious harmony and peace to their followers as well as help the administration identify those elements who are bent on disrupting the peace of the country by inciting religious hatred." Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema said that "We have to play our role in the development of Pakistan beyond religious differences." He said that the role of the Christian community and other minorities in making Pakistan was very important and the progress of the country was dependent on brotherhood.

Minority representatives during their speeches, said that the efforts of the district administration to provide security and other necessary facilities were commendable.

They said that along with the efforts of the district administration, the responsibility of promoting inter-faith harmony and peace rests on scholars.

At the end of the ceremony, a special cake was cut and prayers were offered for peace and order in the country.

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi Amjad Chaudhry, District Khatib Iqbal Rizvi, Allama Izhar Hussain Bukhari, Pastor Adil, Pastor Sohail Parvez, Pastor Sajid Amin, Pandit Rakesh and others participated in the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Minority Rawalpindi Progress Same August Christian Event All Government Unity Foods Limited Employment

Recent Stories

Migrants being moved from UK's Bibby Stockholm aft ..

Migrants being moved from UK's Bibby Stockholm after bacteria found

7 minutes ago
 IGP for merger of small police stations into big p ..

IGP for merger of small police stations into big police stations

7 minutes ago
 UK accuses striking doctors of harming patients

UK accuses striking doctors of harming patients

7 minutes ago
 Sunny Leone's mesmerizing red outfit lights up Mum ..

Sunny Leone's mesmerizing red outfit lights up Mumbai event

29 minutes ago
 Brazil's annual consumer inflation rises 3.16 per ..

Brazil's annual consumer inflation rises 3.16 per cent in July

8 minutes ago
 52nd meeting of academic council of University of ..

52nd meeting of academic council of University of Agriculture Peshawar held

7 minutes ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets Malaysian, ..

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets Malaysian, Singaporean premiers

11 minutes ago
 Exhibition on China's world heritage city of Quanz ..

Exhibition on China's world heritage city of Quanzhou launched in Sydney

11 minutes ago
 China issues report on U.S. WTO compliance

China issues report on U.S. WTO compliance

11 minutes ago
 China beefs up efforts in flood relief, reconstruc ..

China beefs up efforts in flood relief, reconstruction

8 minutes ago
 Five dead, 40,000 evacuated as monsoon floods hit ..

Five dead, 40,000 evacuated as monsoon floods hit Myanmar

11 minutes ago
 NCPA presents renowned Verdi opera to Beijing audi ..

NCPA presents renowned Verdi opera to Beijing audience

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan