RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaqat Ali Chatha on Friday said that the government was making all-out efforts to promote religious tolerance and interfaith harmony.

Addressing the participants of the event organised in connection with the "National Day of Minorities" at the Municipal Corporation office, he said that religious scholars should demonstrate unity to strengthen the country.

Chatta said that the white colour in our flag indicates the rights of minorities and being an Islamic country, it is our duty to protect the lives and property of minorities for which, every member of the society must play his role.

The Commissioner said all Deputy Commissioners of the division had been directed to organize the same events at the district level.

On August 14, there will be a big event for the division and district in the office of Commissioner Rawalpindi, in which minorities have also been invited for special representation, he said and added that the government was striving to ensure all the facilities including education, health, security, entertainment and equal employment opportunities to the people belonging to the minority community.

However, along with government initiatives, scholars of all schools of thought must play an active role.

"They should teach religious harmony and peace to their followers as well as help the administration identify those elements who are bent on disrupting the peace of the country by inciting religious hatred." Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Hassan Waqar Cheema said that "We have to play our role in the development of Pakistan beyond religious differences." He said that the role of the Christian community and other minorities in making Pakistan was very important and the progress of the country was dependent on brotherhood.

Minority representatives during their speeches, said that the efforts of the district administration to provide security and other necessary facilities were commendable.

They said that along with the efforts of the district administration, the responsibility of promoting inter-faith harmony and peace rests on scholars.

At the end of the ceremony, a special cake was cut and prayers were offered for peace and order in the country.

Chief Officer Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi Amjad Chaudhry, District Khatib Iqbal Rizvi, Allama Izhar Hussain Bukhari, Pastor Adil, Pastor Sohail Parvez, Pastor Sajid Amin, Pandit Rakesh and others participated in the event.