Govt Making Efforts To Provide Jobs To Youth: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

Govt making efforts to provide jobs to youth: Governor

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha on Tuesday said only by resolving the collective problems and difficulties of the country and the nation on priority basis would be realized the dream of a bright Pakistan.

He expressed these views while talking to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Youth and ISF officials here at Governor House.

On the occasion, the governor said that the participation of youth in all economic and social activities would be made an integral part of policy making.

He said that in line with the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, the present government was making efforts to provide employment to the youth in order to use their abilities for betterment of the country.

"We must focus on the functioning of technical institutes in the province and the teaching of modern skills to our new generation," he concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan

