Govt Making Efforts To Provide Maximum Facilities To People: Amin Aslam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 32 seconds ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 04:50 PM

Govt making efforts to provide maximum facilities to people: Amin Aslam

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :The incumbent PTI govt under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan is making all out efforts for provision of maximum facilities to people .

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said this while addressing a gathering after inaugurating a water filtration plant and a cricket ground in village Chechi.

He said that billions of rupees were being spent on different development projects including water filtration plants in the district.

He said around 45 filtration plants are being installed in different areas of Attock, Hazro and Hasanaabdal to ensure provision of clean drinking water to the people and control water born diseases.

SAPM said that he himself and all the relevant officers were frequently visiting the sites to ensure the timely completion of the development schemes.

While talking about the provision of gas facility to different villages, he said that Rs 2 billion had been allocated.

He said, efforts were being made to control price hike and in this context Sahulat Bazars have been set up to give relief to the people .

