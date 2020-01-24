Govt making efforts to provide maximum facilities to people: Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan

(@imziishan)

Punjab Information Minister Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that the incumbent government is working sincerely to provide maximum relief to people and there is no flour crisis in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Information Minister Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said that the incumbent government is working sincerely to provide maximum relief to people and there is no flour crisis in the province.

He said this during the Punjab Assembly session here which started two hours and six minutes behind its scheduled time with Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari in the chair.

PML-N Deputy Parliamentary leader Sardar Awais Leghari, while starting discussion on Kashmir issue, alleged flour crisis and law and order, said that the PML-N would never leave the people of held Kashmir alone in their just cause of freedom.

Questions related to school education Department were responded by Parliamentary Secretary for School Education Sajid Bhatti.

Later, the session was adjourned till January 27 (Monday), 3:00 pm.