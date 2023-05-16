Govt making efforts to provide maximum relief to public: Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar Tuesday said the coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was making all-out efforts to provide maximum relief to common man as it had reduced the petroleum products' prices by Rs 30.

In a statement in the National Assembly Session, he said the oil prices had been reduced while keeping in view several international matters, including the dialogue with IMF and reducing oil prices in international markets.

The relevant authorities should provide benefit of reducing oil prices to the masses by reducing transportation fares and prices of vegetables, fruits and other items, Dar added.

He said that diesel prices had been reduced by Rs 30 which meant 11 percent, while petrol prices had been brought down to 12 rupees and its benefit should be reached to the poor people.

The minister said that the government wanted to pass on the full benefit of falling international prices of petroleum products to the people.