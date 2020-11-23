UrduPoint.com
Govt Making Efforts To Provide Relief To People: Farrukh Habib

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 05:26 PM

Govt making efforts to provide relief to people: Farrukh Habib

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan's top priorities were strengthening the economy and providing relief to the common man

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :-:Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib said on Monday that Prime Minister Imran Khan's top priorities were strengthening the economy and providing relief to the common man.

In a press statement, he said the government was mobilizing all out efforts for providing relief to people.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent visit to Afghanistan was very successful, adding that the visit would leave positive impacts on the regional situation.

He said the second wave of coronavirus in the winter season was very serious and citizens should adopt preventive measures.

He also urged the opposition to show seriousness for the safety of people from coronavirus instead of posinga threat to lives of people by holding public meetings.

