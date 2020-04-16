UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Making Efforts To Provide Relief To Poor Families Amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Federal Minister For Communications Murad Saeed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 04:08 PM

Govt making efforts to provide relief to poor families amid coronavirus pandemic: Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed

Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said here Thursday that the government was making all out efforts to provide maximum relief to deserving families amid coronavirus pandemic

MINGORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said here Thursday that the government was making all out efforts to provide maximum relief to deserving families amid coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to media persons along with KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in Mingora, the federal minister said the government has established testing laboratory in Swat, which has increased coronavirus testing capacity in the province.

The people of Malakand division including Swat district would be largely benefited from this state of-the-art laboratory besides saving their money and time while going to Peshawar and Islamabad for coronavirus testing, he said.

The minister said the testing and screening facility have been increased in the district and about two-hundred thousand people screened so far in the area.

Murad Saeed urged the general public to follow precautionary guidelines for containment of spreading the coronavirus.

He also urged the media to play its role in creating awareness among masses about ways to contain the epidemic.

The minister said both federal and provincial governments have introduced relief packages to facilitate the deserving people.

The minister said the government was standing with its people to facilitate them in this difficult hour.

He said the government was ensuring that no daily wager suffers from the pandemic.

He said the federal government has provided relief of Rs12,000 per poor household under Ehsaas program to provide much needed assistance to masses under transparent mechanism.

Murad Saeed said around 2.1 million poor families will be directly benefited from Ehsaas program in KP.

Earlier, the chief minister KP and federal minister for Communications inaugurated testing laboratory for coronavirus at Mingora.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Swat Malakand Mingora Money Media All From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

S. Korean Central Bank to Lend $8.1Bln to Financia ..

5 minutes ago

10 corona patients under treatment in General Hosp ..

3 minutes ago

Green Enclave Housing Scheme prices increased owin ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Upper House Speaker Says Victory Day Parad ..

3 minutes ago

US to Send Higher-Level Delegation to May 9 Parade ..

3 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Nears 78,000, Rec ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.