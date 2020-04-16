Govt making efforts to provide relief to poor families amid coronavirus pandemic: Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed

(@FahadShabbir)

MINGORA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said here Thursday that the government was making all out efforts to provide maximum relief to deserving families amid coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to media persons along with KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in Mingora, the federal minister said the government has established testing laboratory in Swat, which has increased coronavirus testing capacity in the province.

The people of Malakand division including Swat district would be largely benefited from this state of-the-art laboratory besides saving their money and time while going to Peshawar and Islamabad for coronavirus testing, he said.

The minister said the testing and screening facility have been increased in the district and about two-hundred thousand people screened so far in the area.

Murad Saeed urged the general public to follow precautionary guidelines for containment of spreading the coronavirus.

He also urged the media to play its role in creating awareness among masses about ways to contain the epidemic.

The minister said both federal and provincial governments have introduced relief packages to facilitate the deserving people.

The minister said the government was standing with its people to facilitate them in this difficult hour.

He said the government was ensuring that no daily wager suffers from the pandemic.

He said the federal government has provided relief of Rs12,000 per poor household under Ehsaas program to provide much needed assistance to masses under transparent mechanism.

Murad Saeed said around 2.1 million poor families will be directly benefited from Ehsaas program in KP.

Earlier, the chief minister KP and federal minister for Communications inaugurated testing laboratory for coronavirus at Mingora.