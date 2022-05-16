Govt making efforts to provide subsidised commodities: CM

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has said that the government will bring down sugar prices and provide subsidised flour and ghee to the people.

Addressing the public gathering of PML-N in Kotla, Gujrat on Sunday night, he said that the people of Gujrat greatly love with PML-N and its leadership, said a handout issued here.

The chief minister said "My leader Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif have taught me to serve the humanity." He said that previous government made false promises to give millions of jobs to the youth and snatched away employment from thousands of people.

He maintained that Imran Niazi raised the slogan of making Madina state during his tenure but even demolished the huts of the poor and got his palace in Bani Gala regularised.

He outlined that Imran Niazi used to say that he would commit suicide but would not go to International Monetary Fund (IMF). He stated that Imran Niazi did not commit suicide but the poor people after seeing the hunger of their children committed suicide.

The chief minister said that the growth rate was at 5.8 percent during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif but Imran Niazi ruined the economy by reducing the growth rate to zero, adding that Imran Niazi wailed for false conspiracy and defamed the institutions.

He said that Imran Niazi had put the Sharif family to prisons but could not prove a single penny of corruption against the Sharif family.

The CM said that he wanted to inform the people of the province that for one and a half month Punjab province had no chief minister. "Imran Nazi you should listen clearly that the masses are awake and the mafia sitting under your umbrella has been sapping the blood of the masses", he said.

The CM said that he intends to reduce sugar prices to Rs. 70 per kg. He added the government will also reduce the prices of flour and ghee. He vowed that we would continue to serve the masses and would not take revenge. He said that politics is a secondary thing and the foremost priority is to save the sinking economy.

He announced that he would visit Kotla, will direct to dualise Dolet Nagar Road and will further order to construct roads under city development package. He said that he would also review to set up girls degree college in Kotla.