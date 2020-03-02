UrduPoint.com
Govt Making Efforts To Raise The Living Standard Of People: Dr Firdous

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 01:00 AM

Govt making efforts to raise the living standard of people: Dr Firdous

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the government was making hectic efforts to upgrade the living standard of the people by ensuring early and smooth provision of all the basic facilities at their door steps.

She stated this while addressing a public gathering after inaugurating gas supply project to the village Mandian Wala near Sialkot here Sunday night.

SAPM said "Prime Minister Imran Khan proved that he feels the pain of general public and takes keen interest in providing relief to them". She said that "Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised with the people that we have to change Pakistan where justice for the rich and the poor will equally available." She said that early national economical stability and financial relief for the masses was the top priority of the government as well. She said that Pakistan was successfully moving ahead towards the goal of national development and prosperity under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said that the two main corrupt political families had ruthlessly looted the national exchequer like termite in previous regimes.

SAPM said that Sharifs were busy in protecting the businesses of their children while staying in London after getting relief by the courts in the name of their illness.

She said that He (Nawaz Sharif) had not yet gone to hospital in London for his medical treatment of the disease, adding he had got relief from the Court in Pakistan.

Dr Firdous said that the corrupt politicians used law for their personal gains in the country in past.

She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was successfully honouring his promises and political commitments, besides, giving maximum financial relief to the common people as well, as the Imran Khan's struggle against corrupt system and corrupt elements had now entered into its final phase and Prime Minister Imran Khan's dream of "Corruption-free Pakistan" will do come true.

She revealed that both of the programmes- 'Ehsaas Programme' and 'Sehat Cards' programmes were proving as the most beneficial revolutionary programmes initiated by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

SAPM said that PM Imran Khan intended to end the inferiority complex of the poor, deserving and oppressed people by putting them into the journey of national development, progress and prosperity.

