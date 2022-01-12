Govt making efforts to reduce inflation: Ali Awan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan on Tuesday said the inflation was a international phenomenon due to Covid-19 and the government was making efforts to reduce it.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government inherited fragile economy but due to prudent policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government every sector of the country was showing positive indicators.

The SAPM said the government had increased foreign reserves, remittances, exports and strengthening the national economy, adding it was tackling and addressing all the challenges with effective manners.

He said the opposition was trying to topple the government from day first but they would not succeed in that regard, adding they were failed to get people support against the government as the masses were well aware about the corrupt practices of the previous governments which they had made during their tenures.

He said the previous governments had destroyed the national institutions during their governments and now they were criticising the incumbent government which was astonishing.

Ali Nawaz Awan said new variant of coronavirus was becoming threat for whole world so the countries were closing their boarders to combat the deadly virus.