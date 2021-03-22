Govt making efforts to reduce inflation: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said the government was well aware about inflation as it was making efforts to reduce it Talking to a private news channel, the government would overcome on inflation with wisdom and prudent policies .He prayed to Almighty for Prime Minister Imran Khan's early recovery from infection of the COVID-19, adding third wave of coronavirus was too lethal so everyone should take care and to follow Standard Operating procedure (SOPs) in proper manner.

The minister said the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were never united earlier and would never be united in future.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement was an unnatural alliance which was disintegrated, he added.

He said doors never be closed in politics and he was in favour of holding dialogues with all political parties, adding the government should have to take initiative first to hold dialogue with opposition.

He said PML-N was divided in different groups but pretending as united before the people, adding Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif had different approaches and thoughts regarding politics.

He expressed his hope that the opposition especially Pakistan Peoples Party would never tender their resignation from the parliament.

Sheikh Rashid said the government wanted to bring electoral reforms and introducing electronic voting machine to rid of rigging from the elections but opposition was not ready to support it for the purpose.

Responding to a question about reshuffling in the cabinet, he said it was the constitutional right of the prime minister to reshuffle his cabinet.

He said Kashmir is our jugular vein and no one could stop the struggle of Kashmir independence movement.