Govt making efforts to resolve core issues of people: Speaker

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar Saturday said that government was making incessant efforts to resolve core issues of people and address long standing demands of people living in under development areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar Saturday said that government was making incessant efforts to resolve core issues of people and address long standing demands of people living in under development areas.

He was talking to party workers at the residence of Irfan Jadoon in village Gandaf, district Swabi. He said that government has approved two billion rupees to provide potable water to residents of Gandaf, Bada and Malikabad from Bada Dam adding the water would also irrigate barren lands of the areas and change socio-economic conditions of people.

He said that water would also be supplied to areas of upper Gadoon from Atla Dam. He said that project of Topi-Kala Dhaka has been discussed with authorities and its feasibility report would be prepared very soon.

Speaker assured provision of funds for developmental schemes and said that people should maintain a liaison among each other regarding initiating projects. He said that steps would also be taken to help out people that are associated with fish catching business besides increasing scenic beauty of areas by restoring water of River Indus.

Asad Qaisar also urged locals to live with harmony and resolve their disputes amicably following policy of tolerance and mutual coexistence. He also appreciated local Jirga in promoting forbearance and said that they government would support them in their efforts to resolve disputes and old enmities.