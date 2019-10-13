UrduPoint.com
Govt Making Efforts To Resolve Public Issue On Priority: Minister

Govt making efforts to resolve public issue on priority: Minister

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) ::Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Niazi has said that Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was making all-out efforts to resolve public issues on priority basis.

Talking to different delegations here on Sunday, the minister said that welfare of masses and protection of minorities was a responsibility of the government, adding that needs of masses would be provided at their doorsteps.

He said that the previous governments looted the country and damaged the economy for their vested interests, pushing the country into economic crisis.

He promised that the PTI government would solve all problems of people in the minimum possible time.

The PTI government has adopted merit policy in all fields and also discouraged favoritism to give rights to deserving people.

He said that no one would be allowed to divide nation in the name of islam and for personal interests.

