Govt Making Efforts To Revive Economy: CM Hamza

Umer Jamshaid Published July 10, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Govt making efforts to revive economy: CM Hamza

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz on Sunday said that the coalition government led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was making sincere efforts to revive economy of the country.

Talking to media here, he said, "Nobody can stop us to provide relief to the people of the province", adding that mega relief packages had been launched to facilitate the people of the province. He said that Rs 200 billion subsidy was being provided to the people due to inflation.

The chief minister said that free medicines were also available in THQ and DHQ hospitals of 36 districts of the province. Immediate steps were being taken to provide free medicines to the cancer patients, he said and added that practical steps were being taken to improve OPDs of government hospitals.

District price control committees were also made functional, he added.

Hamza urged the people to acknowledge their public friendly initiatives and vote for PML-N in coming by-election on July 17.

He said that previous government wasted around four years to take revenge and Imran Khan hoodwinked people through hollow slogan of "Naya Pakistan" but practically he not only ruined the national economy but also pushed the country into multiple crises. He said that PTI wanted to attack the constitution, however, they would not be allowed to succeed in their designs. He said, "Imran Khan and his cronies kept Punjab deprived of its leadership illegally for one month, but we would compete them in political arena and defeat them with the support of masses.

" The CM said the incident happened to Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal was a reflection of the training of PTI supporters imparted by Imran Niazi, stressing that it was the need of the hour to end extremism, intolerance and hate from politics. He said that people from all walks of life had condemned the incident.

The government had to take tough decisions including increase in petroleum prices with heavy heart because of wrongdoings of the previous incompetent government, he mentioned. The journey of serving the people would continue, he promised. The situation was difficult but as the PML-N led government had resolved load-shedding and other issues in the past, it would continue to work day and night to heal the wounds of people, the CM added.

He said that Imran Khan caused only inflation, price-hike and unemployment, due to which national economy was facing daunting challenges currently. "However, we in consultation with all stakeholders, will restart development projects in the country and try our best to overcome inflation and unemployment issues at the earliest," he said.

To a question, he said that Imran Khan was defaming national institutions just to gain political attraction as everyone knew he (Imran) did nothing for public welfare during his government.

