Govt Making Efforts To Solve People's Problems: Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 06:12 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz Fatiyana has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was making all-out efforts for solving problems of people and it will leave no stone unturned in this regard.

She said this while addressing an open kutchery where she listened to problems of people.

She issued instructions to different departments to redress people's grievances.

