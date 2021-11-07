UrduPoint.com

Govt Making Efforts To Strengthen National Economy: Shaukat Tarin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 12:16 AM

Advisor to the Prime Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was trying to reduce circular debt without putting burden on the common people

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was making its all out efforts to strengthen the national economy.

The advisor said Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a huge economic relief package for poor people in this difficult time as the government was taking some concrete measures to reduce inflation because it was the major issue for the incumbent government.

He said after the passage of 18th constitutional amendment it was prerogative of the provinces to fix the prices of food items.

Replying to a question, he said there was no shortage of the sugar in the country and a huge stock of imported sugar was available, adding that sugar mills and hoarders were responsible for increasing the price of sugar in the country.

He said prices of Petroleum products were increased because its prices were directly linked with prices of oil in the international market, which were witnessed as highest during past several years.

