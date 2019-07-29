Govt making efforts to take forward Afghan reconciliation process: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Monday said the government was making efforts to take the reconciliation process in Afghanistan to its logical conclusion by encouraging intra-Afghan dialogue.

Speaking in the National Assembly, he said the government was trying to move forward the intra-Afghan dialogue.

Qureshi said the United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad acknowledged the positive and constructive role of Pakistan in the Afghan peace process. Talks on Afghanistan were moving ahead and European countries including Germany and Norway were taking interest in the peace process. Further talks would be held in Oslo soon and there were chances of progress, he added.

The minister said there were spoilers who did not want peace and stability in Pakistan and Afghanistan. The minister said Afghan President Ashraf Ghani came to Pakistan and talks were held with Prime Minister Imran Khan in a conducive environment and misunderstandings were removed. He said the Prime Minister had informed the Trump administration that Pakistan wanted to engage the stakeholders in Afghan peace process.

All political parties and ethnic groups in Afghanistan recently participated in the Lahore process and Pakistan dispelled the impression that it preferred any party or talked about strategic depth, he told.

The minister said Taliban had come to the negotiating table as they responded positively to offer of Prime Minister and said they were ready for talks.

It was important aspect that efforts of Pakistan had been recognized by the United States, he said adding after a gap of five years, Prime Minister of Pakistan got the invitation to the US and he presented the vision and viewpoint of Pakistan before the US administration, Congress and think tanks.

Qureshi said in the past, Trump Administration had announced a South Asia Strategy and through it put all the blame on Pakistan for its difficulties in Afghanistan.

The United States had suspended economic and military assistance of Pakistan besides stopping training programmes, he said adding the US Congress was unanimous in its opposition to Pakistan in previous years and then the government of Pakistan Tehreek I Insaf (PTI) came and in 11 months gradually thinking changed in the US.

The minister said previously, the strategy of US was to achieve permanent peace and its objectives in Afghanistan through a military solution.

While Imran Khan always said that sustainable peace in Afghanistan could be achieved through a political settlement and not with a military solution, he explained.

He said now in the US there was a shift about strategy in Afghanistan from military surge to political surge and PTI government had contributed to the change in the thinking.

The minister said the government was ready for a discussion on foreign policy.

He said he would brief the Foreign Relations Committee of the National Assembly about visit of the Prime Minister to the United States.

He further said peace and stability in Pakistan was dependent on peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Progress in Afghanistan would lead to more economic prosperity, construction of special economic zones and new investments in Pakistan under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, he added.

He said the Parliament adopted the National Action Plan setting a new direction. Constitutional amendments were made and former FATA areas were merged into Khyber Pakhtunhkhwa. Historic elections were held in an area where people were displaced in the past.

Political parties ran their election campaigns and nominated candidates in the newly merged tribal districts and elections were held in a peaceful atmosphere, he noted.

He said in border areas, infrastructure was destroyed and businesses and houses were damaged and because of this, in the budget 2019-2020, Rs 162 billion were allocated to rebuild the region.

Further, in order to improve the management on Pakistan Afghanistan border, the nation agreed to spend money on border fencing and work on it was continuing speedily, he observed.

He said Pakistani forces cleared tribal areas facilitating return of people, start of businesses and building of schools and roads.

Qureshi paid tributes to the 10 armed forces personnel who were martyred on Saturday and said the martyrs proved that they were ready to defend the geographical and ideological frontiers of the country with their blood.

Earlier, the members of National Assembly offered fateha and acknowledged the supreme sacrifice of martyrs and condoled with the families.