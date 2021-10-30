Govt making efforts to take universities out of financial crises: Kamran Bangash

Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP on Information and Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash has said that the provincial government is making all out efforts to take the universities out of the current financial crises

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP on Information and Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash has said that the provincial government is making all out efforts to take the universities out of the current financial crises.

"During the last one year, five of our universities have been included in the world ranking that speaks volumes of our government performance", he added.

He was addressing the convocation ceremony of the academic session for 2018 at University of Peshawar as a chief guest.

Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idrees presided over the function. Secretary Higher Education Muhammad Daud Khan, Additional Secretary Governor Secretariat Saiful islam and other high ranking officials, professors, scholars and educationists also participated in large number.

A total of 320 graduates were awarded degrees including 202 women, 19 PhD and 20 M.Phil scholars also received degrees. Whereas 27 brilliant students were awarded gold medals, including 19 girls students.

Kamran Bangash in his address said that the smiles on the faces of the graduating students and their parents was infact a matter of pride and our government wanted to see such everlasting smiles on the faces of the youth.

He said the first year in an outgoing student's life is a difficult year but the habit of accepting challenges is the starting point for success.

Kamran Bangash appreciated the dynamic role of VC Dr Muhammad Idrees for elevating the university to climax of success. He said that in the last four years, the University of Peshawar has not increased the fee by one rupee while the provincial government has so far provided financial assistance of one billion rupees to the university.

Kamran Bangash clarified that purposeful education is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan we are trying to ensure that the graduates of our universities are not to become job seekers but employers in real life.

Earlier, the chief guest Kamran Bangash and Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees distributed degrees and gold medals among the graduates.