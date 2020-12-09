UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Making Endeavours To Help People Following Vision Of PM: CM Aide

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 10:28 PM

Govt making endeavours to help people following vision of PM: CM aide

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash Wednesday said that government was incessantly making efforts to help out people following vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to establish a welfare state like Riyasat-e-Madina

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash Wednesday said that government was incessantly making efforts to help out people following vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to establish a welfare state like Riyasat-e-Madina.

He expressed these views during a event organised by Helping Hand Social Work Department and Peshawar University Teachers Association to distribute winter clothing among deserving employees of Peshawar University.

He said that it was also the responsibility of affluent people to realize problems of poor and needy.

Appreciating efforts of Helping Hand, he said that government has also established various facilities for poor following vision of Prime Minister. He said that collective efforts of society can help mitigating sufferings of marginalized segments of society.

Later CM aide inaugurated Mall of Humanity wherein free winter clothing to people.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Peshawar Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Event Government

Recent Stories

DHA inaugurates new medical fitness, occupational ..

1 minute ago

Emirati Parliamentary Division participates in ‘ ..

16 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid attends graduation of 35 DEWA st ..

16 minutes ago

Supreme Court directs to issue awareness notices t ..

3 minutes ago

World anti-corruption day observed in Shaheed Bena ..

3 minutes ago

PFA seals flavour manufacturing factory

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.