Govt making endeavours to help people following vision of PM: CM aide

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash Wednesday said that government was incessantly making efforts to help out people following vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to establish a welfare state like Riyasat-e-Madina

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information, Kamran Bangash Wednesday said that government was incessantly making efforts to help out people following vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to establish a welfare state like Riyasat-e-Madina.

He expressed these views during a event organised by Helping Hand Social Work Department and Peshawar University Teachers Association to distribute winter clothing among deserving employees of Peshawar University.

He said that it was also the responsibility of affluent people to realize problems of poor and needy.

Appreciating efforts of Helping Hand, he said that government has also established various facilities for poor following vision of Prime Minister. He said that collective efforts of society can help mitigating sufferings of marginalized segments of society.

Later CM aide inaugurated Mall of Humanity wherein free winter clothing to people.