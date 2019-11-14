UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Making Five Mother & Child Hospitals: Dr Yasmin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 08:40 PM

Govt making five mother & child hospitals: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid participated in a ceremony as guest of honour organized in the honour of graduates batch of 1984 of the Fatima Jinnah Medical University.

VC FJMU Dr Amir Zaman Khan, Additional Registrar Dr Sajjad Sarwar, Prof Javed Chaudhry and a large number of graduates of 1984 were also present.

The minister lauded efforts of the VC and administration of the FJMU for organising a ceremony and remembering the graduates of 1984.

She said the FJMU had set a great tradition for organising a ceremony in the honour of its old graduates.

She also lauded efforts of old graduates in fund raising and said that graduates were serving all over the world.

Dr Yasmin Rashid mentioned that the government was fully determined to provide the best healthcare facilities to patients in the health sector.

She said that five state-of-the-art mother & child hospitals were being set up in five districts of the province.

Related Topics

World Fatima Jinnah Rashid All Government Best Yasmin Rashid Javed Chaudhry

Recent Stories

31St Convocation Of Pakistan Navy Engineering Coll ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Financial Services Authority extends MoU wit ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai World Central passenger traffic reaches 1.3m ..

16 minutes ago

Egyptian President visits ADNOC’s stand at ADIPE ..

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives astronauts Hazza Al Mansour ..

1 hour ago

Egyptian President concludes two-day state visit t ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.