Govt making five mother & child hospitals: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmeen Rashid participated in a ceremony as guest of honour organized in the honour of graduates batch of 1984 of the Fatima Jinnah Medical University.

VC FJMU Dr Amir Zaman Khan, Additional Registrar Dr Sajjad Sarwar, Prof Javed Chaudhry and a large number of graduates of 1984 were also present.

The minister lauded efforts of the VC and administration of the FJMU for organising a ceremony and remembering the graduates of 1984.

She said the FJMU had set a great tradition for organising a ceremony in the honour of its old graduates.

She also lauded efforts of old graduates in fund raising and said that graduates were serving all over the world.

Dr Yasmin Rashid mentioned that the government was fully determined to provide the best healthcare facilities to patients in the health sector.

She said that five state-of-the-art mother & child hospitals were being set up in five districts of the province.