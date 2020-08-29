UrduPoint.com
Govt. Making Incessant Efforts To Address Problems Of People: Kamran

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 08:46 PM

Govt. making incessant efforts to address problems of people: Kamran

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Information and Local Government, Kamran Bangash Saturday said that provincial government is making incessant efforts to resolve issues of people at their doorsteps

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Information and Local Government, Kamran Bangash Saturday said that provincial government is making incessant efforts to resolve issues of people at their doorsteps.

Talking to a delegation of PK 77, he said that e-governance is part of government efforts to facilitate public in getting their problems readdressed. He said that special cells have been established enabling masses to convey their problems directly to concerned authority adding public has also provided option of citizen portal in case their complaints were not resolved.

Kamran Bangash said that CM has also directed MPAs and ministers to look into the problems of people on basis of priority and identify officer who is neglecting duties and responsibilities.

He said that PESCO authorities have also been contacted over public complaints of load shedding adding campaign against illegal electricity connections has significantly address issue of power outages.

He said that opponents are not accepting our accomplishments and baseless propaganda has been launched on their part to misled people. He said that PTI would again emerge victorious in elections owing to its welfare oriented policies and vision of party leadership.

