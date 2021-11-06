UrduPoint.com

Govt Making Incessant Efforts To Control Price Hike: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 07:54 PM

Govt making incessant efforts to control price hike: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan Saturday blamed previous rules for price hike and said that government was making efforts to control inflation and provide relief to people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan Saturday blamed previous rules for price hike and said that government was making efforts to control inflation and provide relief to people.

He was addressing a ceremony held to welcome new party entrants at Matta Swat. He said that people were facing the brunt of wrong policies and ill planning of previous rulers and added that government is making incessant efforts to control inflation and control price hike.

Recalling efforts of PTI to benefit people, he said that government has accomplished record development projects for the welfare of people.

He said that those who looted public money for their personal interests are now trying to mislead people. He said that political workers of other parties are joining PTI which proves confidence of masses on party leadership.

On the occasion, local elders including Karimullah, Ayub Khan, Nosher Awan, Naik Muhammad, Zahoor Ullah and Sultan Zen announced joining PTI with their associates.

