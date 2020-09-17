UrduPoint.com
Govt Making Incessant Efforts To Further Improve Healthcare Sector: Law Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Sultan Mohammad Khan has said that present government has introduced legislation to reform healthcare sector within aim to further improve its efficiency and productivity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Sultan Mohammad Khan has said that present government has introduced legislation to reform healthcare sector within aim to further improve its efficiency and productivity.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held here Thursday to distribute medical equipment donated by the government of Turkey for thalassemia patients of Frontier Foundation.

Applauding the efforts of Turk Government, the law minister said that relations between Pakistan and Turkey are unprecedented and growing stronger with each passing day.

He said that Turkey has always supported Pakistan on various important matters.

Sultan Mohammad said that steps have been afoot for providing modern facilities to all Basic Health Units. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the only province where all the people were being provided with free medical treatment facilities.

He said that almost each and every family in KP has now access to free healthcare treatment facility up to Rs1,000,000 as development of healthcare sector among top most priorities of the government.

