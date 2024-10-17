Govt making incessant efforts to solve problems of labors: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor, Fazal Shakoor Khan has said that government is making incessant efforts to solve problems of labors and provide them basic amenities of life.

He was chairing a meeting to discuss problems and issues of labor community here on Thursday.

The meeting was also attended by Director Labor, Vice Commissioner Employees Social Security Institution and representatives of various labor organizations.

The minister listened to the problems of labor community and directed concerned authorities to devise a plan to resolve them.

He said that government is not oblivious to the problems of labors adding that he would utilize his capabilities to facilitate labors.

He also directed labor department to develop a liaison with representatives of labor organizations and invite their suggestions before initiating projects relating to welfare of labors.

APP/mds/