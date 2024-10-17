Govt Making Incessant Efforts To Solve Problems Of Labors: Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2024 | 06:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor, Fazal Shakoor Khan has said that government is making incessant efforts to solve problems of labors and provide them basic amenities of life.
He was chairing a meeting to discuss problems and issues of labor community here on Thursday.
The meeting was also attended by Director Labor, Vice Commissioner Employees Social Security Institution and representatives of various labor organizations.
The minister listened to the problems of labor community and directed concerned authorities to devise a plan to resolve them.
He said that government is not oblivious to the problems of labors adding that he would utilize his capabilities to facilitate labors.
He also directed labor department to develop a liaison with representatives of labor organizations and invite their suggestions before initiating projects relating to welfare of labors.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
PTI leaders, Fazl to deliberate on constitutional amendment
Arrest warrants issued for Hasina Wajid over deaths during Bangladesh protests
PPP Punjab leaders discontent over PML-N dinner exclusion
Publicis Media onboarded by Nestlé Pakistan as Media Agency Partner
SC dismisses petitions as withdrawn against constitutional amendment
Constitutional amendment nearly finalized: Punjab governor
Champions Trophy 2025: India’s three group matches proposed at two venues in P ..
Indian woman mixes feces into food prepared for her employers
S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment
“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..
Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..
Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations
More Stories From Pakistan
-
New mini zoo in Sargodha to be completed by next month-end11 minutes ago
-
CM's Honahar Scholarship programme registration starts12 minutes ago
-
PTI leaders, Fazl to deliberate on constitutional amendment21 minutes ago
-
First phase of Lahore Youth Festival concludes21 minutes ago
-
Nobody to be allowed to create law, order situation: Azma22 minutes ago
-
Bilawal pays tributes to martyrs of Karsaz tragedy32 minutes ago
-
PPP Punjab leaders discontent over PML-N dinner exclusion33 minutes ago
-
Publicis Media onboarded by Nestlé Pakistan as Media Agency Partner33 minutes ago
-
DC visits Health Authority office41 minutes ago
-
Commendation certificates awarded to police officials41 minutes ago
-
DC briefed about Clean Punjab programme42 minutes ago
-
26th death anniversary of Hakim Muhammad Saeed observed42 minutes ago