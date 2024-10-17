Open Menu

Govt Making Incessant Efforts To Solve Problems Of Labors: Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Govt making incessant efforts to solve problems of labors: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Labor, Fazal Shakoor Khan has said that government is making incessant efforts to solve problems of labors and provide them basic amenities of life.

He was chairing a meeting to discuss problems and issues of labor community here on Thursday.

The meeting was also attended by Director Labor, Vice Commissioner Employees Social Security Institution and representatives of various labor organizations.

The minister listened to the problems of labor community and directed concerned authorities to devise a plan to resolve them.

He said that government is not oblivious to the problems of labors adding that he would utilize his capabilities to facilitate labors.

He also directed labor department to develop a liaison with representatives of labor organizations and invite their suggestions before initiating projects relating to welfare of labors.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government

Recent Stories

PTI leaders, Fazl to deliberate on constitutional ..

PTI leaders, Fazl to deliberate on constitutional amendment

21 minutes ago
 Arrest warrants issued for Hasina Wajid over death ..

Arrest warrants issued for Hasina Wajid over deaths during Bangladesh protests

28 minutes ago
 PPP Punjab leaders discontent over PML-N dinner ex ..

PPP Punjab leaders discontent over PML-N dinner exclusion

33 minutes ago
 Publicis Media onboarded by Nestlé Pakistan as Me ..

Publicis Media onboarded by Nestlé Pakistan as Media Agency Partner

33 minutes ago
 SC dismisses petitions as withdrawn against consti ..

SC dismisses petitions as withdrawn against constitutional amendment

46 minutes ago
 Constitutional amendment nearly finalized: Punjab ..

Constitutional amendment nearly finalized: Punjab governor

58 minutes ago
Champions Trophy 2025: India’s three group match ..

Champions Trophy 2025: India’s three group matches proposed at two venues in P ..

1 hour ago
 Indian woman mixes feces into food prepared for he ..

Indian woman mixes feces into food prepared for her employers

1 hour ago
 S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment

S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment

3 hours ago
 “Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appeara ..

“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..

4 hours ago
 Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at Internat ..

Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Gro ..

Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan