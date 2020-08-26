Govt making national consensus on FATF related anti-money laundering laws: Faisal Javed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Wednesday said that the FATF related anti-money laundering laws were deliberated at various parliamentary fora and the government had tried its best to make national consensus on it.

He said the Opposition was linking the FATF related anti-money laundering laws with its demand of making amendment in 34 clauses of NAB law, which would mean granting them NRO in case of its acceptance.

The FATF related legislation is essential for our country as it is a matter of greater national interest to prevent the country from gray listing, he said during a talk show programme of a private news channel.

Senator Faisal Javed said that since very beginning, the Opposition was using this bill as tool to black mail the government for bargaining which was unacceptable for the government. He said that the government brought Kashmir issue to the limelight before the international community which was kept on back burner through Maulana Fazal Rehman's sit-in.

Similarly, he added, the Opposition tried to exploit the joint session of the parliament, aiming to impose their selfish political agenda.

To a question, he clarified that the authority of apprehension in money laundering case was already there in NAB law and no basic amendment was made in it.