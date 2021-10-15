UrduPoint.com

Govt Making Rigorous Efforts To Empower Deserving Segment Of Society: Ali Zaidi

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Friday said the government was taking all revolutionary measures to control inflation and under the targeted subsidy only deserving segments of the society would be provided financial assistance for purchasing essential commodities.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the current government was making rigorous efforts to empower deserving segment of society, adding, social welfare programmes of would transform Pakistan into a country with social equality.

He said a comprehensive programme for poverty alleviation titled 'Ehsaas' was started for the first time in the history of the country, adding, Ehsaas health card scheme was showing drastically improvement in the medical facility.

He said transparency and merit would be ensured in the disbursement of health card and after KPK this program would expand in Punjab and other parts of the country to benefit the poor.

Replying a query, he said inflation was a global issue and Pakistan's economy as compared to other countries was much better and Pakistan was on path of progress.

More Stories From Pakistan

